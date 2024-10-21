Jesse's Rally for Change pushes for more laws to help protect children who are being abuse

The event, which featured domestic violence speakers, honored Jesse Melvin, a 3-year-old boy who was murdered in 2012 by his father after his mother filed for divorce.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- People in Raleigh came together on Sunday for Jesse's Rally for Change in an effort to push for more laws to help protect children who are being abused or maybe in a home where domestic abuse is happening.

Since her son's death, Christy Melvin has dedicated herself to advocating for legislation to protect children from domestic violence situations.

"Today we are here to raise awareness about domestic violence, and child abuse, and we ask to hopefully pass Jesse's Law in North Carolina." Melvin said during the event.

Jesse's Law North Carolina seeks to mandate initiatives such as family court judges' training in domestic violence and child abuse.

Advocates said they want to restrict abuse cases from being referred to professionals such as therapists and parenting coordinators who are not trained in abuse.

