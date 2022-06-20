Triangle families plan to vaccinate young kids this week with new FDA authorization

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake and Durham County Health Departments will start taking appointments for some of the nation's youngest to get the COVID-19 vaccine.In Wake County, parents can register kids under six starting Wednesday to get the Pfizer shot.In Durham County, both appointments and walk-ins are expected to begin this week.Cary resident Varsha Raj has been waiting for her 3-year-old son to become eligible for the shot and is planning to reach out to her pediatrician for an appointment."He's starting school in the month of July, so I think it's a good option for him to be vaccinated," she said.The Kenyon Family is on the fence about rolling up their daughter's sleeve."If it seems like it's going to be a problem, if it seems like COVID is picking up, then maybe we will consider it," said Durham mom Antascia Kenyon.They're staying the course with other precautionary measures."They're still wearing masks and they test weekly," said Durham dad Justin Kenyon.UNC Health Infections Disease Specialist Dr. Davis Wohl says for most kids, a vaccination is just an added layer of protection."75 percent of kids in the US have already had COVID according to some of the data we're seeing, so this is actually like a booster," said Wohl.He says children can fever, a side-effect of the adult vaccine, more easily and that was strongly taken into consideration with the dosage amount in the kids vaccine."It is different. They've balanced the doses, so the doses are much smaller than what we get as adults, and they've tried to 'have your cake and eat it too' where you have a good response, but not the side effects of fever," said Wohl.