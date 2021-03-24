Child's body found in road in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A child was found dead in the road late Tuesday night.Wake County Sheriff's Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the child's body was found near the intersection of Benson Road and JR Drive around 11 p.m.Investigators said the child's cause of death had not yet been confirmed, but they suggested this might be hit-and-run.Stay with ABC11 as we work to uncover more details about what happened.