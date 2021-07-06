Community & Events

North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival returns for 7-week run at Koka Booth Amphitheatre in 2021

EMBED <>More Videos

Chinese lanterns from canceled festival appear around Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival will return to Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheatre in 2021.

The annual festival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 festival will last seven weeks from November 19 through January 9. This year's lights will include brand new displays and enhanced programming for educators and students.

Anytime tickets are on sale now. Day specific tickets will go on sale August 6.

Chinese artists are already working to craft the more than 20 new displays that will be featured this year.

"It will be a true celebration when we gather this holiday season to enjoy this magnificent event once again," Town of Cary Cultural Arts Manager William Lewis said. "The wondrous beauty and strong cultural elements of the North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival make it a perfect fit for Booth Amphitheatre, and we are absolutely thrilled to announce its return and continue the tradition."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscaryholiday lightsfestivalchinese lantern festivalkoka booth amphitheatre
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Nikole Hannah-Jones declines UNC tenure
Tropical Storm Elsa to bring rain to NC later this week
Scammers look to cash in on NC COVID-19 vaccine lottery
Wake County mom among scores quitting job in 'The Great Resignation'
Raleigh restaurant manager robbed, beaten; industry rallies to help
Video: Massive Ohio fireworks explosion injures 4
Video captures tree crashing into home, barely missing baby
Show More
Official: 4 more victims found in Fla. rubble; death toll at 32
LATEST: 2nd NC COVID lottery drawing happening tomorrow
Shopping online? E-skimmers are going after your credit card
Body of last missing Dan River tuber recovered: Officials
Driver crashes into businesses on Raleigh's Glenwood Avenue
More TOP STORIES News