North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival returns for 7-week run at Koka Booth Amphitheatre in 2021

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival will return to Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheatre in 2021.
The annual festival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2021 festival will last seven weeks from November 19 through January 9. This year's lights will include brand new displays and enhanced programming for educators and students.
Anytime tickets are on sale now. Day specific tickets will go on sale August 6.
Chinese artists are already working to craft the more than 20 new displays that will be featured this year.
"It will be a true celebration when we gather this holiday season to enjoy this magnificent event once again," Town of Cary Cultural Arts Manager William Lewis said. "The wondrous beauty and strong cultural elements of the North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival make it a perfect fit for Booth Amphitheatre, and we are absolutely thrilled to announce its return and continue the tradition."
