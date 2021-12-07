Community & Events

NC Chinese Lantern Festival seeing record attendance

EMBED <>More Videos

NC Chinese Lantern Festival seeing record attendance

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- This year's Chinese Lantern Festival is setting records.

In its first two weeks, the North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival in Cary has been visited by more than 56,000 people.

That's obviously more than last year--since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the organizers to cancel the event last year--but it's also up more than 100% from 2019.

You still have plenty of time to get our to see the mesmerizing displays. The event is open every night from 6-10 p.m. until January 9.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscaryholiday lightschinese lantern festival
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake County expanding testing sites to meet heavy demand
NC 3-year-old accidentally shot on Christmas Day dies from injuries
Charlotte 14-year-old charged with shooting police officer
NC State Holiday Bowl game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
NC A&T student contributes to Urban Outfitters HBCU Collection
Show More
Larry Demery 2024 parole canceled by NC parole commission
Global COVID cases up by 11% last week: WHO
Expect 2 lunar eclipses, 6-planet alignment in 2022
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
Rocky Mount catering business feeds QVC employees and first responders
More TOP STORIES News