CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- This year's Chinese Lantern Festival is setting records.
In its first two weeks, the North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival in Cary has been visited by more than 56,000 people.
That's obviously more than last year--since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the organizers to cancel the event last year--but it's also up more than 100% from 2019.
You still have plenty of time to get our to see the mesmerizing displays. The event is open every night from 6-10 p.m. until January 9.
NC Chinese Lantern Festival seeing record attendance
TOP STORIES
Show More