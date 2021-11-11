Koka Booth Amphitheatre welcomes back NC Chinese Lantern Festival, enter to win a Family 4 Pack!

Cary was fortunate to land the Lantern Festival back in 2015. Organizers from Tiyanu Arts & Culture were scouring the state to find a perfect location to display these amazing sculptures and when they discovered Koka Booth Amphitheatre they knew they had found a home. The festival has continued to grow in scale and attendance over the years and in 2019 hosted more than 120,000 visitors.
Chinese artisans are hard at work in Cary installing 32 all-new displays, each one comprised of hundreds of parts, and thousands of LED lights. According to organizers, this year's event will make a triumphant return to take its place to all who have missed it. These larger-than-life lanterns will captivate visitors with their amazing craftsmanship, and artistic beauty. The tour takes visitors through the spacious grounds at the venue and takes about 45-50 minutes to complete.
This year visitors can expect the return of the dragon to Symphony Lake. The 164-foot, 6,600-pound lantern is a clear festival favorite, Cultural arts performances will be featured each night on the main stage at 6:30, 7:30, and 8:30 PM. This year the festival will be open nightly from 6-10 PM. Concession stands will be open for hot beverages and treats and most weekends will feature food trucks on site.
"It will be a true celebration when we gather this holiday season to enjoy this magnificent event once again", said William Lewis, Town of Cary Cultural Arts Manager. "The wondrous beauty and strong cultural elements of the North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival make it a perfect fit for Koka Booth Amphitheatre, and we are absolutely thrilled to announce its return and continue the tradition."
In other exciting news festival organizers have announced additional programming, elevating the experience for visitors. "The new programming is designed to enhance the festival for patrons who want a more personal experience," adds Lewis.
The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is sure to delight people of all ages! Group tickets are available by contacting: VIP@BOOTHAMP.COM
Guests are strongly advised to buy tickets in advance at www.boothamphitheatre.com. Parking is free.
Additional programming is as follows:
TWILIGHT TICKET
Enjoy the lanterns during the "Golden Hour", which is 90 minutes prior to opening. This ticket allows you early entry and reduced crowds as you witness the lanterns come to life in the night sky. This opportunity is perfect for those that want a little extra time and more room to move around. It also presents the perfect backdrop for pictures. Twilight Tickets will be offered Thursday-Sunday beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Ticket prices: $25.00 for ages 13+; $15 kids ages 3-12. Kids 2 & under free. No discounts. Tickets will be date-specific. ANY NIGHT tickets cannot be used for this package.
VIP (Very Important Panda) TOUR
For approximately 50-55 minutes an event Tour Guide will walk you through the festival and share information on featured lanterns and how this magnificent festival comes to Cary each season.
Ticket prices: $35 per adult; $20 kids ages 3-12. No discounts. Tickets will be date and time-specific. Max of 10-12 people per VIP guided tour. ANY NIGHT tickets cannot be used for this package.
General admission tickets start at $11 and can be purchased through www.boothamphitheatre.com or www.etix.com
North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival Event Dates and Times:
November 19, 2021 - January 9, 2022
Open Daily, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.