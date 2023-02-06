WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

NC Chinese Lantern Festival brings in an estimated $8M in economic impact

WTVD logo
Tuesday, February 13, 2024 6:50PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
ABC11 24/7 Streaming ChannelWatch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival (CLF) this year generated an estimated $8 million in direct economic impact.

According to the town, this number is up from last year's $7.36 million.

The festival had more than 216,000 visitors,

SEE ALSO | Storm damage forces Chinese Lantern Festival to cancel remaining days

"Despite closing earlier than planned, the North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival still managed to break its own attendance record set the previous year," Mayor of Cary Harold Weinbrecht, said.

"Combining arts, culture, technology, and creativity, this festival showcases the natural beauty and hospitality of Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheatre like no other event."

The festival will return to Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheatre with all new lanterns in November.

ABC11 is a proud media sponsor of the event.

SEE ALSO | Chinese Lantern Festival returning to Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary

SEE ALSO | Setup begins at Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary for upcoming NC Chinese Lantern Festival

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW