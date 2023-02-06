NC Chinese Lantern Festival brings in an estimated $8M in economic impact

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival (CLF) this year generated an estimated $8 million in direct economic impact.

According to the town, this number is up from last year's $7.36 million.

The festival had more than 216,000 visitors,

"Despite closing earlier than planned, the North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival still managed to break its own attendance record set the previous year," Mayor of Cary Harold Weinbrecht, said.

"Combining arts, culture, technology, and creativity, this festival showcases the natural beauty and hospitality of Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheatre like no other event."

The festival will return to Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheatre with all new lanterns in November.

