Chinese Lantern Festival returning to Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is returning to Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheatre.

Chinese artists are crafting more than 40 new displays, made up of hundreds of parts and thousands of LED lights. The festival will also host cultural art performances each night on the main stage.

The festival will run from November 17 to January 14, 2024, a week longer than in previous years. Ticket sales for any night will go on sale beginning July 1, and day-specific tickets will go on sale beginning in August.

