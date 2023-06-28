WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chinese Lantern Festival returning to Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary

WTVD logo
Wednesday, June 28, 2023 10:29PM
Chinese Lantern Festival returning to Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary
EMBED <>More Videos

Chinese artists are crafting more than 40 new displays, made up of hundreds of parts and thousands of LED lights.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is returning to Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheatre.

Chinese artists are crafting more than 40 new displays, made up of hundreds of parts and thousands of LED lights. The festival will also host cultural art performances each night on the main stage.

The festival will run from November 17 to January 14, 2024, a week longer than in previous years. Ticket sales for any night will go on sale beginning July 1, and day-specific tickets will go on sale beginning in August.

For more information click here.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW