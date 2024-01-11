Storm damage forces Chinese Lantern Festival to cancel remaining days

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Chinese Lantern Festival will end a couple days early this season due to weather damage from Tuesday's storms.

The festival opened Nov. 17 and was scheduled to continue until Sunday, Jan. 14. However, festival organizers decided it best to close for the season effective Jan. 11.

The decision comes after severe weather damaged the iconic dragon lantern which sits in the water at Koka Booth Amphitheatre. The damage caused part of the lantern to sink.

Festival engineers determined that lantern, as well as a few others, suffered severe structural damage. That damage could not properly be repaired before the scheduled end of the festival.

"Our heart breaks for those who had plans to attend the Festival in its final few days," said William Lewis, Cary's Cultural Arts Manager. "Public safety is paramount, and we appreciate the careful analysis and thoughtful conversations with all stakeholders in making this joint decision. It's a reminder that these grand outdoor art exhibits are ephemeral, and we enjoy and appreciate them while they are here."

Anyone who had already purchased tickets for one of the final days will receive instructions via email about various refund options.

In addition, if you missed out on seeing this year's display, you can see pictures here.

The festival will return next season with all new displays from Nov. 22 through Jan. 12.