Chinese Lantern Festival in Cary opens this week

Chinese artisans have crafted more than 40 all new displays, each one comprised of hundreds of parts, and thousands of LED lights.

CARY, N.C. -- In just a few days, the doors will open to the Chinese Lantern Festival in Cary.

This is the festival's 8th year in the Triangle and organizers say this year is unlike any other festival.

"We've added another week to the event. That way you have more time to come visit us. We've added more menu items. We've added some commemorative apparel," William Lewis said, who is the cultural arts manager in Cary.

Chinese artisans have crafted more than 40 all new displays, each one comprised of hundreds of parts, and thousands of LED lights.

The festival runs from November 17 to January 14. Tickers are now on sale.

ABC11 is once again a proud sponsor of the festival.