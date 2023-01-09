NC Chinese Lantern Festival welcomed 216K visitors this season, more than ever before

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- This year's North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival was more popular than ever.

The annual event at Koka Booth Amphitheatre welcomed more than 216,000 people from Nov. 18 - Jan. 8 this holiday season.

This is the seventh year of the festival, but never before have that many people attended. The previous record was set in 2021 at 200,000.

Following the success, organizers vow to bring the festival back for an eighth straight year. Expect all new lanterns when the festival reopens in November 2023.