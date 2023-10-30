Setup begins at Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary for upcoming NC Chinese Lantern Festival

North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival at Koka Booth Amphitheatre is just weeks away from opening & crews are hard at work setting up the displays.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Preparations are underway for this year's North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival at Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheatre.

Five tractor-trailers arrived Monday filled with supplies for the festival. Crews were seen unloading the trucks and hauling parts of some of the eye-catching lanterns onto the Koka Booth grounds.

The annual holiday tradition is scheduled this season to run from Nov. 17 to Jan. 14.

This will be the festival's 8th year and Chinese artisans are busy crafting the more than 40 all new handmade displays. Each of those displays is made up of hundreds of parts and thousands of LED lights.

"Cary's signature festival of light returns with new lanterns, performances, and unique experiences," says William Lewis, Cary's Cultural Arts Manager. "Last year's festival drew guests from all 100 counties in North Carolina, plus visitors from 50 U.S. states and territories. Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheatre is proud to host this treasured destination event."

