Shooting in Durham leaves juvenile dead, woman injured

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 3:42AM
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a juvenile was shot and killed Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired just before 10 p.m. near South Street and W. Umstead Street.

When they arrived, they found two people had been shot. A male juvenile was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. A woman with a gunshot wound was also hospitalized with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

DPD said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident and remains under active investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator K. Foley at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29521 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

