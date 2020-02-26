oldest man

World's oldest man, who said secret to longevity was smiling, dies at 112

By
TOKYO (WTVD) -- The world's oldest man passed away Sunday in Japan at the age 112.

Guinness World Records honored Chitetsu Watanbe with a certificate earlier this month for his long life.

RELATED: 112-year-old Japanese man who believes in smiling is world's oldest

He was born in 1907 in Niigata in northern Japan.


Watanbe had a sweet tooth. He loved custards and cream puffs.

He said the secret to longevity was to keep smiling. Until about 10 years ago, Watanabe sculpted small bonsai trees and had his work on display.

He is survived by his five children, 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

The oldest living person is also Japanese. She is 117 years old.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoldest manjapanworld recordu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OLDEST MAN
Jimmy Carter becomes longest living U.S. president of all time
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: State health officials still awaiting guidance on travel
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Show More
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
'House Wake' plan looks to address housing instability
More TOP STORIES News