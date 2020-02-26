World's oldest man, who said secret to longevity was smiling, dies at 112

We are saddened to learn of the passing of oldest man Chitetsu Watanabe, who was presented with his record title just two weeks ago. Our thoughts and condolences are with Mr. Watanabe’s family. https://t.co/e6hTPINL79 — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) February 25, 2020

TOKYO (WTVD) -- The world's oldest man passed away Sunday in Japan at the age 112.Guinness World Records honored Chitetsu Watanbe with a certificate earlier this month for his long life.He was born in 1907 in Niigata in northern Japan.Watanbe had a sweet tooth. He loved custards and cream puffs.He said the secret to longevity was to keep smiling. Until about 10 years ago, Watanabe sculpted small bonsai trees and had his work on display.He is survived by his five children, 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.The oldest living person is also Japanese. She is 117 years old.