Spring Lake murder suspect arrested in Georgia

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man wanted for murder in Spring Lake was arrested in Georgia on Monday.The Spring Lake Police Department said Chris Dontea Gibson was found and apprehended in Liberty County, Georgia.Gibson was wanted in connection with the Aug. 17 shooting death of Clarence Edward Tatum, who was found on the ground in the 1400 block of Verlie Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.On Thursday, detectives obtained a warrant for first-degree murder against Gibson.Gibson was taken into custody by Liberty County, Georgia, deputies with the assistance of the Georgia State Police, the NC SBI, and the Spring Lake Police Department.He is being held in Georgia pending extradition to Cumberland County.Anyone with further information on this case is asked to please contact Spring Lake Detectives at (910) 436-0350 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).