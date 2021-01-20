us capitol

FBI makes first arrest of a North Carolina man in Capitol riot

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The FBI has made its first federal arrest of a North Carolina resident linked to the January 6 Capitol riot.

Officials with the FBI said special agents arrested Christopher Raphael Spencer, of Pilot Mountain. Spencer was taken into custody without incident in Kernersville and will make an initial federal court appearance in Greensboro.

Spencer has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds and obstruction of justice.

The U.S. Attorney's Office District of Columbia is prosecuting this case.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Pennsylvania woman accused of laptop theft from Pelosi's office during Capitol riot arrested

The featured video is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nccharlottegreensboroarrestriotprotestus capitolpoliticsnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
US CAPITOL
McConnell: Trump 'provoked' Capitol siege, mob 'fed lies'
Woman accused of laptop theft from Pelosi's office arrested
Garth Brooks joins lineup of entertainers at Biden inaugural
NC National Guard gets assignment in D.C. ahead of Inauguration
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Why does COVID-19 cause loss of taste and smell in some patients?
LATEST: U.S COVID-19 death toll surpasses 400,000
Biden's inauguration might be easiest part of his presidency
NC leaders assure vaccine efforts are 'speeding up every day'
NC hospitals brace for growing impact from COVID-19 cases
Adult children helping parents get vaccinated say process is frustrating
Show More
Trump releases pre-taped farewell address on last full day in office
Could increased cleaning be bad for kids' immune systems?
Hairstyle discrimination may soon be illegal in Durham
Doctor explains how to best treat COVID-19 symptoms at home
Mega Millions jackpot at $865M for winning numbers drawing tonight
More TOP STORIES News