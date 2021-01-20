FBI makes first arrest of a North Carolina man in Capitol riot

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The FBI has made its first federal arrest of a North Carolina resident linked to the January 6 Capitol riot.
Officials with the FBI said special agents arrested Christopher Raphael Spencer, of Pilot Mountain. Spencer was taken into custody without incident in Kernersville and will make an initial federal court appearance in Greensboro.
Spencer has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds and obstruction of justice.
The U.S. Attorney's Office District of Columbia is prosecuting this case.
