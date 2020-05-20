Pets & Animals

Swarms of 17-year cicadas expected to emerge in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolinians can expect to hear that eerie sound often associated with summer twilight -- a huge number of cicadas is expected to take to the skies after more than a decade underground.

North Carolina is one of three states -- including Virginia and West Virginia -- where as many as 1.5 million 17-year cicadas are expected to emerge this summer. According to Accuweather, northwestern North Carolina, southwestern Virginia and southeastern West Virginia are expected to be the largest hot spots of insect activity.

Though there are more than 3,000 species of cicadas, according to National Geographic, only a few spend large periods of their life underground, including the 17-year cicadas and the 13-year cicadas.

Cicadas don't pose a threat to humans -- they don't bite or sting. However, they can damage young trees by feeding and laying eggs.
