american idol

Claudia Conway gives dramatic debut on 'American Idol' season premiere

By Andrew Morris
The new season of 'American Idol' on ABC did not waste any time in getting to the high-profile contestants.

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie returned as the familiar faces handing out the coveted tickets to Hollywood. But it was one social media star who stole the show in the season's first episode.

RELATED: 'American Idol' returns with same hosts, judges, hopes for normalcy

16-year-old Claudia Conway, daughter of Kellyanne Conway, who served as a special counselor to former President Trump, showed off what kind of singing skills she has by first singing a rendition of Rihanna's 2016 hit, "Love on the Brain".

"The internet can be a very, very dark place, but when life is all going downhill, I have my music," Claudia said, hoping to reach stardom through singing. Her social media profiles already boast millions of followers.

The judges felt Conway hit a bit of a hiccup with her first attempt, but judge Katy Perry stopped Conway and asked her to try something else. Conway's second song, Adele's "When We Were Young," was much more well-received.

"Think about when you were young," Perry said, encouraging her to find her true emotions. "It's like you lost your youth because you weren't able to experience it on your own without all this noise."

With Claudia's father, attorney George Conway, watching from off-stage, Perry and Richie gave her a "yes" vote, which means she's now headed to Hollywood Week.

Last year, New York City's Just Sam stole America's hearts as the winner of the unprecedented season in quarantine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentlionel richieabckaty perryluke bryanamerican idolkellyanne conwayreality television
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN IDOL
'American Idol' returns with same cast, hopes for normalcy
2 from North Carolina to appear on American Idol
Raleigh American Idol contestant finds success with viral new single
'American Idol' judges talk return, COVID safety
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Some Wake Co. students return to class
Sen. Burr faces censure from NCGOP for Trump vote
Trump looks to reassert himself after impeachment acquittal
'Obamacare' sign-ups reopen as Democrats push for more aid
Pedestrian killed on Buffaloe Rd in Raleigh
Raleigh couple celebrates 73 years of marriage on Valentine's Day
12-year-old shoots Goldsboro home intruder during robbery
Show More
Former Duke women's basketball coach opens up about bipolar disorder
Nicki Minaj's father killed by hit-and-run driver, police say
Second child on the way for Prince Harry and Meghan
3 injured in shooting at South Carolina mall; suspect sought
NCCU Chancellor delivers keynote BHM message at historic Durham church
More TOP STORIES News