hit and run

Clayton police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash

EMBED <>More Videos

Clayton police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Clayton police officers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened Sunday morning.

Town officials said the hit-and-run happened near Highway 70 and Medical Park Drive.

This is developing. Check back for updates.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
johnston countyclaytonhit and runfatal crash
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Woman charged in death of 21-year-old motorcyclist in Fayetteville
Man killed in overnight hit-and-run, Raleigh police say
28-year-old man killed in hit and run in Orange County, police say
Man charged with murder after running over woman in Clayton: Sheriff
TOP STORIES
Powerball jackpot increases to $670 million
September was one of North Carolina's deadliest months for COVID-19
Person shot in parking lot after Durham HS football game
AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old taken by woman accused in homicide
Hundreds walk in Raleigh reproductive rights march
SC dad continues search for son who went missing in Arizona
Show More
North Carolina state Rep. Dana Bumgardner dies
This home in Pittsboro was created based on needs during the pandemic
2 shot after Fayetteville HS football game, sheriff says
Body believed to be Miya Marcano has been found, Florida sheriff says
Durham landlord will not accept rental aid, tenants say
More TOP STORIES News