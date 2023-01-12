New high-end development coming to Clayton, construction begins later this year

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new high-end development is coming to Johnston County and one of the fastest growing areas in the Triangle.
The massive project , called the Waterfront District at Flowers Plantation, will be built along N.C. 42, at the crossroads of Buffallo Road and Flowers Crossroads in Clayton.
The plan calls for a mix of retail, restaurants, a hotel and as many as 300 homes along a lake that sits on the property.
When complete it will be one of the largest master-planned communities in the area.
Development is slated to kick off this year.