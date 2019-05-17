Close friend and former roommate of missing woman Amanda Eller 'in disbelief'

Jennifer Thor was visibly upset as she spoke about her very close friend and grad-school roommate Amanda Eller.
The 36-year-old yoga instructor is from the Wilmington area and now lives in Maui.
She was reported missing one week ago.
It's believed that Eller went for a jog in the Makawao Forest. Her car was found there the next day with her phone and wallet inside and her keys hidden under a tire. Friends say that this was her normal jogging routine.
"Knowing her and her time in Hawaii it didn't surprise me that she didn't have her phone with her. I spoke to a couple of our friends and my first reaction was 'Guys she's gonna be OK'. I guess I was kind of in disbelief," said Thor.
Eller's family believes she could be still wearing the same tank top, yoga pant, and dark sandals.
They started a GoFundMe page to help with search efforts.
Efforts that Thor said are essential to find Amanda.
"They want help from the Hawaii National Guard because they need experienced people to go down these ravines to search for her, so I do have a lot of hope but I do know she is in serious danger," said Thor.
As crews search tirelessly for Eller, hoping for new clues, Thor is trying to keep up hopes.
"I'm continuing to have a lot of hope for her and I just hope we find her," Thor said.
