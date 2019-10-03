crime

Closing arguments scheduled for Thursday in Brandon Lee double murder trial

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Closing arguments are expected in a double murder trial in Wake County Thursday involving a Cary man who admitted to killing his mother and girlfriend.

Brandon Lee took the stand again Wednesday, giving some very troubling testimony. At times, Lee got emotional, crying and slurring his words while describing the killings.

"Yes I was mad, yo," he said at one point through tears. "I was mad - absolutely.

On Tuesday, the judge considered declaring a mistrial after Lee testified Tuesday in his own defense, but wouldn't answer any questions from prosecutors.

Lee is charged with the deaths of mother Christa Lee, 58, and girlfriend Krystal Hylton, 28 in 2015.

Lee described the killings, claiming responsibility for them, but insisted he didn't plan them and isn't guilty of first-degree murder. Lee said that he was doing his mother's will when he strangled her.

Lee's mother's body stayed in a bathtub with ice for several days. Lee would break into his girlfriend's apartment as he was convinced she was cheating on him.

They got into a fight and it ended with Lee wrapping his hands around her throat.

"The only person that I wanted to have just a simple conversation with ... to tell her that I loved her, I'm sorry for everything that I did, all of that stuff, I couldn't get that, I couldn't say that," Lee recalled Wednesday in court. "She just shut me out, and so I tried, and I just snapped on her, man. I just snapped on her and I blamed her for everything that happened."

He wrote derogatory terms on her body once she was dead.

