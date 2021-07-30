localish

Become a detective and solve the crime with "Clue Live - a walking experience"

By Karl Schmid
EMBED <>More Videos

Figure out whodunit with Clue Live

LOS ANGELES -- The popular board game Clue, is now an interactive and all-new immersive theatrical experience at Westfield Century City Mall.

"Clue Live a walking experience invites you to come and be a detective and play your favorite board game in real life," Marketing Director of Right Angle Entertainment Andrea Andrade told Localish.

"You're able to come here and actually have these theatrical moments and have these live experiences and I think that we all absolutely deserve that," Adrade added.

Guests become detectives and are led by butlers as the game board comes to life and guests solve the mystery of who murdered the elusive Mr. Body.

Visiting all the famed rooms (and a few surprise and secret passage ways), the detectives will have a chance to interrogate the infamous suspects, Professor Plumb, Miss Scarlet, Colonel Mustard, Mrs. Peacock, Mr. Green and Dr. Orchid.

Guests can ask questions and use investigative skills to solve the mystery

"It is live entertainment after a very hard year and a half," said Adrade.

"Clue Live a walking experience" runs until August 8th at Westfield Century City mall before moving to The Village at Westfiled Topanga.

For tickets and information visit https://www.cluewalkingexperience.com/#tickets


Website:
Clue Live a walking experience

Social Media:
https://www.instagram.com/cluewalkingexperience/?hl=en
https://www.facebook.com/ClueWalkingExperience/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelessummer funkabcentertainmentfamilyfun stuffeventslocalish
LOCALISH
Figure out whodunit with Clue Live
Disney+ "The Stories Continue" Tour
Black People Will Swim breaks stereotypes one pool at a time
All aboard! Dine in style inside this 1890s parlor car in NJ
TOP STORIES
CDC mask decision followed stunning findings from Cape Cod outbreak
LATEST: 3,199 new COVID-19 cases reported in NC
NC Zoo to vaccinate apes, chimps against COVID-19
What we know about the delta variant
CDC document warns delta variant spreads as easily as chickenpox
Fayetteville couple says broken wedding venue A/C was 'unbearable'
Show More
Simone Biles and 'the twisties': How fear affects safety in gymnasts
Heat Advisory issued for central NC on Friday
Worried about phone hacking? Try this simple trick
Cooper urges NC businesses to make workers mask up or get vaccinated
Biden to allow federal eviction moratorium to expire tomorrow
More TOP STORIES News