Coastal storm could cause rough weather at North Carolina beaches this weekend

Beachgoers could encounter some rough weather on the North Carolina coast this weekend.The National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City weather forecast office says a coastal storm could impact the state's beaches.The storm is forecast to bring strong wind gusts, heavy rainfall, beach erosion and powerful surf.Impacts could also include moderate to major oceanside overwash, potentially leading to challenging or impassable travel conditions especially Sunday and Monday morning along N.C. Highway 12 on Hatteras and Ocracoke islands.The conditions could force the closure of N.C. 12 if flooding or wind-driven sand inundates the road, officials said.N.C. Department of Transportation officials on Friday used heavy equipment to push sand onto dunes from Pea Island to Ocracoke and then staged graders, excavators and other equipment along potential trouble spots to respond in case conditions worsen through the weekend."Visitors should take this storm seriously as it could be one of the strongest storms of the season," David Hallac, superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, said. "If possible, visitors should avoid travel to Seashore destinations until after the storm leaves the area."