River Oaks Middle School on Code Red lockdown after report of student with weapon, students safe

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- River Oaks Middle School in Raleigh is on Code Red lockdown after a student told administrators another student had a weapon.

All students are safe, according to a release sent out by the school.

The school contacted Wake County Public School System Security and law enforcement after the report that took place around 8:45 a.m.

The Code Red will remain in place until the building is searched.

Deputies have located and isolated several students who were allegedly passing a weapon among each other.

The school wants to remind parents that no one is allowed on campus during the lockdown.

In a code red lockdown, no one is allowed to enter or exit the building until an all-clear announcement is given from police.