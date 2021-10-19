veterans

'He did everything with excellence:' Local veterans react to death of Colin Powell

By Chris Hemric
EMBED <>More Videos

Local veterans react to death of Colin Powell

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- For Fort Bragg veteran Carl Anthony, the death of Colin Powell was a shock.

"It's not often that you hear about the passing of someone and you just stop in your tracks," said Anthony. "From the days I was in the military, I looked up to Colin. I thought the position that he was in was a prideful position for me and my colleagues that I served with and we had great respect for him because he had ascended to somewhere that we hadn't seen."

Powell retired from the Army as a four-star general and went on to serve in various roles under four presidents. He was the first African American to hold the roles of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff as well as Secretary of State.

For retired Marine Corps veteran Lawrence Jones, Powell's example of leadership means so much more.

"Because there was a time when we couldn't be anything more than the cooks and the hard labor and the hard work," said Jones.

Lawrence said it's men like General Powell who opened doors for him to succeed in the military, go on to become an educator, photographer and leader within his community.

"Colin Powell is that person that you can look at and when you can see him and moving throughout the Army career and then through the government, it's a visual, it's representation and that important and it's presentation because he did everything with excellence," said Jones.

Carl Anthony wants General Powell to be remembered as a trailblazer and true American, who was unwavering in his statesmanship and service to country.

"What we all need is an example and it gives you hope that you can do it and your children can do it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfayettevillefort braggveteransmilitary
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VETERANS
SPONSORED: Weather Master and ABC 11 Everyday Hero Contest
Video shows Marine vet single-handedly disarming robber at gas station
$100K prize will give Moore Co. veterans wedding missed 25 years ago
Fayetteville veteran reacts to new guidance on LGBTQ benefits
TOP STORIES
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Escaped wolf hybrid found dead on side of NC 86 in Hillsborough
LATEST: 218 NC providers to get vaccine for kids today
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Show More
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
New Jersey's governor race: Live election results
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Shaw University starts food pantries to help feed students
More TOP STORIES News