'He did everything with excellence:' Local veterans react to death of Colin Powell

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- For Fort Bragg veteran Carl Anthony, the death of Colin Powell was a shock.
"It's not often that you hear about the passing of someone and you just stop in your tracks," said Anthony. "From the days I was in the military, I looked up to Colin. I thought the position that he was in was a prideful position for me and my colleagues that I served with and we had great respect for him because he had ascended to somewhere that we hadn't seen."
Powell retired from the Army as a four-star general and went on to serve in various roles under four presidents. He was the first African American to hold the roles of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff as well as Secretary of State.
For retired Marine Corps veteran Lawrence Jones, Powell's example of leadership means so much more.
"Because there was a time when we couldn't be anything more than the cooks and the hard labor and the hard work," said Jones.
Lawrence said it's men like General Powell who opened doors for him to succeed in the military, go on to become an educator, photographer and leader within his community.
"Colin Powell is that person that you can look at and when you can see him and moving throughout the Army career and then through the government, it's a visual, it's representation and that important and it's presentation because he did everything with excellence," said Jones.
Carl Anthony wants General Powell to be remembered as a trailblazer and true American, who was unwavering in his statesmanship and service to country.
"What we all need is an example and it gives you hope that you can do it and your children can do it."
