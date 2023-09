College Gameday coming to Duke as they face Notre Dame

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke football is still undefeated and College Gameday is coming to Durham to showcase the team when they take on Notre Dame next weekend at home.

The season started out with a big upset over Clemson and the wins have just been piling up.

Notre Dame is coming off a loss in South Bend to Ohio State.

Next Saturday is sure to be wild in the Bull City.