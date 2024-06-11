UNC, NC State head to Omaha for College World Series

WATCH LIVE

Tuesday, June 11, 2024 1:46PM
OMAHA, Neb. (WTVD) -- The College World Series this year will pit the ACC against the SEC and two of the teams representing the Atlantic Coast Conference are UNC and NC State.

The Tarheels punched their ticket by beating West Virginia. The Wolfpack were able to beat Georgia at their place to get their ticket to Omaha.

Carolina will play Virginia on Friday at 2 p.m. State will play Kentucky on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The Heels will leave from Chapel Hill this afternoon. The Pack return to Raleigh this afternoon.

The College World Series is a double elimination tournament.

