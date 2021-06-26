nc state

NC State forced to drop out of College World Series due to COVID-19 protocols

NC State fans flock to Players Retreat to cheer on Pack in CWS

OMAHA, Neb. -- Vanderbilt will advance to the College World Series finals after North Carolina State was forced to drop out because of COVID-19 protocols.

That word from the NCAA. NC State had only 13 players available during its 3-1 loss to the Commodores on Friday.



The teams were scheduled to meet again Saturday afternoon in a winner-take-all Bracket 1 final. The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee declared that game a no-contest.

Depleted NC State falls to Vanderbilt 3-1 in the College World Series

The NCAA said the decision was based on the recommendation of the Championship Medical Team and the Douglas County Health Department. NC State was missing four starting position players and had only 13 of its 27 players available for the Friday game.

"The NCAA and the commitee regret that NC State's student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to continue in the championship in which they earned the right to participate," said the committee in an overnight statement on Twitter.



