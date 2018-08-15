COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Acrobats fly high over ice at PNC Arena for Cirque du Soleil

EMBED </>More Videos

Acrobats fly high over ice at PNC Arena for Cirque du Soleil

By
Cirque du Soleil's CRYSTAL is a show like no other, combining Cirque's iconic acrobatics with ice skating.


Raleigh is the 37th stop on CRYSTAL's worldwide tour since it premiered in 2017 and ABC11 got a behind-the-scenes look at rehearsals before opening night at PNC Arena.



The high-flying show on ice features 43 performers representing 13 nationalities. There are professional figure skaters who had to learn acrobatics; acrobats who learned how to do their stunts on skates.

Here's a CRYSTAL performer's must-see moments of the show:

EMBED More News Videos

Acrobats fly high over ice at PNC Arena for Cirque du Soleil



"This is probably the best of the best of all the shows that a skater would ever want to do," said Robin Johnstone, professional skater and performer with CRYSTAL. "Just to be a part of it with these world-class acrobats and performers. It's just incredible."

Johnstone is a pair skater with her husband Andy Buchanan. You will see the duo doing lifts and tricks throughout the show.



"Even though we're doing it hundreds and hundreds of times, it's somebody's very first time seeing it so you have to put that same energy in every single night," she said.

CRYSTAL is the story of a girl on a journey, discovering who she's destined to be.

If you've seen a Cirque performance before, CRYSTAL promises to be a new feast for the senses with lights, live music, and ever-evolving gravity-defying acts.

"It's live entertainment so everybody works on different tricks and different skills and it keeps evolving," said Julie Desmarais, touring publicist.

CRYSTAL runs Aug. 15-19 at PNC Arena.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventscirque de soleilacrobatwake county newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
NC Gay & Lesbian Film Festival taking place in Durham
Yosemite Valley to reopen Tuesday morning
Raleigh Dream Center gives backpacks and school supplies to children in need
Uncertainty lingers for Spring Lake residents, now 90 days without running water
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Pregnant mom, 2 daughters missing in Colorado have NC ties
Raleigh homeowner turns tables on knife-wielding burglar
Report: Glyphosate, weed-killing ingredient linked to cancer, found in cereals
Krispy Kreme to open kiosk at Crabtree Valley Mall
Raleigh police ID injured woman lying unconscious on Capital Boulevard
NC measles outbreak: What you need to know
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
'Shoot me:' Report details moments before fatal officer-involved shooting in Durham
Show More
5 dog-friendly beaches in NC your pet will love!
Suspect charged in fatal shooting of Durham man on grandmother's porch
Vote for the ABC11 high school football Game of the Week!
Teachers donate sick days to help cancer patient
2 lunch ladies accused of stealing nearly $500K from schools
More News