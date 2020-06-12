Community & Events

Army special ops team Black Daggers honoring medical workers in Chapel Hill, Fayetteville

Friday will see a pair of sky-high salutes to healthcare workers.

The Black Daggers, a U.S. Army special operations parachute demonstration team, will hold tribute jumps to say thanks to medical workers in Chapel Hill and Fayetteville. The team is based out of Fort Bragg.

The jump in Chapel Hill will feature a landing at UNC's Kenan Memorial Stadium at noon. In Fayetteville, the team will be in the sky and land around Cape Fear Valley Medical Center at 2:30 p.m.

Both jumps are weather permitting.

Last month, the North Carolina Air National Guard held flyovers with C-17 jets to honor frontline employees.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschapel hillfayettevillemedicalcommunityfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Raleigh restaurants to expand outdoor seating
Trump to deliver nomination acceptance speech in Florida
Black Wake County judges pray for a better judicial system
Veteran doing 1 million push ups to fight hunger, bullying
Black North Carolinians arrested more often than white counterparts
Fayetteville planning to paint words of solidarity in downtown
Family of pioneering NASCAR driver reacts to Confederate flag ban
Show More
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools names interim superintendent
The history behind the naming of Fort Bragg
Atlantic Beach issues warning about Portuguese Man o' War
Durham police search for 2 men who kidnapped, robbed senior
Raleigh loosening regulations to help struggling small businesses
More TOP STORIES News