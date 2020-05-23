Battleship North Carolina to reopen on Tuesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A popular North Carolina attraction is reopening on Tuesday with new safety measures.
The Battleship North Carolina will reopen to visitors at starting on Tuesday, May 26 at 10 a.m. Adult admission will be $10, with all visitors offered the group, child military or ADA rate as applicable.
Visitors will be greeted with hand sanitizing and handwashing stations. The popular attraction encourages visitors to follow the "Three Ws"
Crews will also clean high-touch surfaces more often and the number of visitors allowed on the ship will be limited.
