Community & Events

Battleship North Carolina to reopen on Tuesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A popular North Carolina attraction is reopening on Tuesday with new safety measures.

The Battleship North Carolina will reopen to visitors at starting on Tuesday, May 26 at 10 a.m. Adult admission will be $10, with all visitors offered the group, child military or ADA rate as applicable.

Visitors will be greeted with hand sanitizing and handwashing stations. The popular attraction encourages visitors to follow the "Three Ws"

Crews will also clean high-touch surfaces more often and the number of visitors allowed on the ship will be limited.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswilmingtonnorth carolinasafetycoronavirusnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 1,107 more COVID-19 cases is state's highest one-day total
NBA in talks about resuming season at Disney World sports complex
Forecast: A mainly dry holiday weekend
Big study casts more doubt on malaria drugs for coronavirus
Breweries, wineries, distilleries allowed to reopen under Phase 2
WWII ship saved from fire at San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf
White House butler who served 11 presidents dies of COVID-19
Show More
Police looking for car linked to Edgecombe County double shooting
Mom charged in death of boy with autism at center of Amber Alert
Triangle restaurants reopen for night one in the 'new normal'
New DHHS guidelines recommend no 'contact sports' moving forward
Fayetteville locals enjoy amenities as state reopens for Phase 2
More TOP STORIES News