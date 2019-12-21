Beloved Durham elementary school custodian receives special send-off

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- After 44 years spent at Pearsontown Elementary School, a beloved custodian received a very special send-off Friday afternoon.
Gerald "Mr. Pearsontown" Snipes has deep roots at the Durham elementary school, even as a kid he attended the school as a student; but now he will forever be a part of the school now that the school named after the gym named after him.
Snipes spent 38 of his 44 years at the school working as a custodian.
"I'm ready to go and I'm ready to retire," Snipes said in front of a gym full of supporters. "I love y'all too... I love all y'all."
A GoFundMe page raised more than $17,000 that will allow him to travel in his retirement.
