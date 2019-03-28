Durham breweries create specialty beers to celebrate Durham's 150th anniversary

The Glass Jug and Fullsteam will host tap takeover events with all Durham 150 beers available for patrons to try on April 11 and 12, respectively.
The beers will be available on tap at each brewery after April 11.
Here are the six Durham 150 beers that will be available:
- Bull City Burger and Brewery will offer a batch of Durhamer Ale, a new style of beer brewed with Durham malt, Durham water, North Carolina hops and the flavor of the city
- Durty Bull Brewing Company will partner with Big Spoon Roasters to create a Coffee Stout
- Fullsteam Brewery has joined forces with Goorsha, an Ethiopian eatery, to create a Tej (wine) and Tella (Ethiopian home brew) inspired Amber Ale using North Carolina honey and "Ethiopian hop" gesho
- The Glass Jug Beer Lab is teaming up with Durham Distillery to craft a Belgian Witbier with gin botanicals
- Ponysaurus Brewing Co. is brewing a Muchu Durham Ale, a collaboration with Dashi utilizing Japanese ingredients, including locally grown Koshihikari rice from South Wind Produce
- Starpoint Brewing will partner with NuvoTaco to produce a Tortilla Mexican lager with a jicama variant