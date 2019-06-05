Cancer patients, survivors 'rejuvenated' at Duke Survivorship Day

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cancer patients, caregivers and survivors were treated to a day of rejuvenation and education at the annual Survivorship Day at Duke Cancer Center in Durham.From 10 a.m.-3 p.m., patients, survivors, and loved ones were able to take advantage of spa services such as make-up and skin care tutorials and chair massages.Other resources were offered such as cooking demonstrations, wig fittings, scarf tying tutorials, and pet therapy.Expert panels discussed financial health during cancer and coping with cancer during and after treatment."Oftentimes, when people go back to their communities, they don't have all these resources," said Valarie Worthy, Duke Patient Navigator Manager.Worthy is a 20-year breast cancer survivor who was treated at Duke.She said Survivorship Day provides a break for patients and caregivers from the daily challenges of treatment while putting on display for them all of the resources available at Duke."People come in, they get treated physically, but this is the piece where they get treated you know, mind, body, and soul," she said.