Community & Events

Cancer patients, survivors 'rejuvenated' at Duke Survivorship Day

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cancer patients, caregivers and survivors were treated to a day of rejuvenation and education at the annual Survivorship Day at Duke Cancer Center in Durham.



From 10 a.m.-3 p.m., patients, survivors, and loved ones were able to take advantage of spa services such as make-up and skin care tutorials and chair massages.

Other resources were offered such as cooking demonstrations, wig fittings, scarf tying tutorials, and pet therapy.

Expert panels discussed financial health during cancer and coping with cancer during and after treatment.

"Oftentimes, when people go back to their communities, they don't have all these resources," said Valarie Worthy, Duke Patient Navigator Manager.

Worthy is a 20-year breast cancer survivor who was treated at Duke.

She said Survivorship Day provides a break for patients and caregivers from the daily challenges of treatment while putting on display for them all of the resources available at Duke.

"People come in, they get treated physically, but this is the piece where they get treated you know, mind, body, and soul," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdurhamhospitaldukecancer carecancer
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wake County until 5 p.m.
House vote fails to override Governor Cooper's veto of the 'born-alive' bill
Cary police investigating misconduct claims at unlicensed preschool
Homeland Security to investigate equipment used in 2016 Durham election
Troubleshooter confronts Fayetteville PWC scammers
Millennials admit they're afraid of doorbells in Twitter thread
Sanford woman said she shot dog because it 'kept barking'
Show More
Durham DSS creates outreach projects to stop food insecurity
Former NC NAACP president expected to testify in his trespassing trial
Alabama considering chemical castration for child molesters
FBI releases documents from 1977 Bigfoot investigation
Tractor-trailer driver arrested after Durham hit-and-run
More TOP STORIES News