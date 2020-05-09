Cape Fear Regional Theater organizing dance challenge for Cumberland County seniors

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's the curtain call for seniors in Cumberland County, and the Cape Fear Regional Theater is putting a spotlight on their achievements through a dance challenge.
The Fayetteville based theater, along with the help of the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic, is inviting public, private and home school seniors to join them in this project.
Emmy-award winning celebrity choreographer Tyce Diorio, who just finished up with Taylor Swift's latest tour, has created a dance to Meghan Trainor's song "I Love Me".
Mary-Kate Burke, the Artistic Director at CFRT, tells ABC11 they wanted to bring some joy to the Class of 2020.
"There's a lot of TikTok happening right now, especially in that age group. So, there's a lot of desire to do something creative, while you're quarantined or stuck at home," Burke said.
Diorio, who's based out of California, says this particular song serves as a perfect anthem for thousands of students missing out on experiences because of COVID-19.
"I think it's a good challenge, I think it's so fun and the song is great," Diorio said.
The students who sign up will partake in several online lessons with Diorio. Once they get the moves down, each person will submit their own video dancing to the entire song.
Then, Ashley Owen, the Marketing Director of CFRT, will edit the nearly three-minute video together for everyone to see on May 30 at 8 p.m. on their Facebook page.
"The average person doesn't get the opportunity to express themselves like this all the time. So, it's a really awesome opportunity for these kids to do just that," Owen said.
CFRT staff have spoken to Cumberland County School System officials about the project.
They encourage participants to wear their graduation cap and gown, school colors, or even their prom suit or dress they planned on wearing.
"We're just trying to figure out, like, what are some other really special things that we can do to honor their accomplishments," Burke added.
If you live in Cumberland County and want to participate or sign your child up, you can click here for the registration form.
