Chapel Hill to celebrate 200th birthday by opening time capsule

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill, already home to the country's oldest public university, will really show its age Wednesday.The town is celebrating its 200th birthday with a reception at town hall. On Nov. 20, 1819, the North Carolina General Assembly established a government in the town.The reception starts at 5:30 p.m. Town Council members will show off items that were buried in a time capsule from 1994.Currently, more than 59,000 people call Chapel Hill home.