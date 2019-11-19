CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill, already home to the country's oldest public university, will really show its age Wednesday.
The town is celebrating its 200th birthday with a reception at town hall. On Nov. 20, 1819, the North Carolina General Assembly established a government in the town.
The reception starts at 5:30 p.m. Town Council members will show off items that were buried in a time capsule from 1994.
Currently, more than 59,000 people call Chapel Hill home.
Chapel Hill to celebrate 200th birthday by opening time capsule
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News