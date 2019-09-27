Community holds discussion over proposed Fayetteville Civil War museum

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Controversy over a planned Civil War Museum in Fayetteville continues. Some residents don't want the project in their community. The proposed $80 million dollar project slated for a site in district 2 brought out a crowd at the Smith Rec Center."I want to know what's going to happen to the people that stay in the area," said one resident."Can the name and the focus of the museum be revisited?", another resident said.It was called, "Black Voices, Stolen Choices" and anxious district 2 residents, state and local lawmakers had an open discussion about the proposed project. It received unanimous support from both the city and county in 2017. Some city leaders are now unsure."To go back now and say we don't want it it would be difficult. It's like saying we don't want money in Cumberland County. I hope you want the money," said Representative Marvin Lucas of district 42.Supporters say it's economically and educationally the right thing to do."It certainly wasn't our best time in this country. 'Lot of hate going on then. We have two alternatives. We can either ignore it which hasn't worked well for race relations or study," said Museum Foundation Director Mac Healy.Opponents argue the project would mean several million dollars toward a moment in time representing hate and division."This is about priorities and a diverse concept that will not be accepted and not leave our community a better place," said Mayor Mitch Colvin.The Museum Foundation Director told ABC11 there are $30 million dollars in pledges and commitment toward the project.Mayor Colvin is planning an official public forum.