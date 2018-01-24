COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Day trips in the Triangle: Chapel Hill

UNC Chapel Hill (Shutterstock)

Natasha Smith
Oh, the places we will go in the Triangle!

Anchored by three cities: Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill, the Triangle is a melting pot of places to visit and explore in North Carolina.

So this post is not by all means inclusive of everything that the Triangle has to offer but I know you will find great options for day trips in the Triangle here.


And this is a great time to share this with you as Triangle Restaurant Week kicked off this week and runs through Sunday, January 28! So you can add any of the featured restaurants into your day trip for a yummy splash of culinary fun.

Natasha is an ABC11 Community Influencer, learn more about her on her blog

Can't make it to the area this week, no worries ... just check out any of these places, one by one on various days or choose to combine a few!

Day Trips Chapel Hill
Coker Arboretum is located on the campus of UNC.




Ackland Art Museum, also located on the campus of UNC, houses North Carolina's premier collections of Asian art.


Carolina Basketball Museum also located on the campus of UNC. The museum highlights the history of UNC basketball!



Earlier we took a look at day trips you can make around Raleigh, and tomorrow we'll investigate Durham!

RELATED STORY: Hidden Triangle: Abandoned castle offers taste of Russia

EMBED More News Videos

Hidden Triangle: Abandoned castle offers taste of Russia

Natasha is an ABC11 contributor. Visit her blog or her Facebook page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsCommunity Influencerschapel hill newsorange county newsChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Day trips in the Triangle: Raleigh
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Ovarian Cancer Walk
Lazy Daze
Acrobats fly high over ice at PNC Arena for Cirque du Soleil
Help Durham kids in need of school supplies on Saturday
The veterans behind the flyovers at local football games
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Show More
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
More News