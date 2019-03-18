Durham 150

Durham 150 opening celebration planned for April 13

DURHAM, N.C. -- The yearlong celebration of the 150th anniversary of the incorporation of the City of Durham will kick off April 13.

It will take place at the American Tobacco Campus from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The official sesquicentennial birthday party will be celebrated with four hours of entertaining, educational, thought-provoking and tasty activities for all ages. The event is free and open to the public.

Durham 150's convening committee has established four pillars at the foundation of Durham's story to be recognized throughout 2019: history and education, innovation and entrepreneurship, social equity and robust democracy, and arts and leisure.

Those four pillars will be on display at the opening celebration, with areas of American Tobacco Campus, referred to as neighborhoods, filled with exhibits, local experts, artists and activities to explore that are designed to inspire and entertain.

To close the Opening Celebration, there will be a "Running of the Bulls" at 1:30 p.m. Up to 2,000 interested attendees will receive a floatable rubber bull to race down the American Tobacco Campus river. The top three winning bull owners will win prize packages, and all race participants can take a bull home as a souvenir.
