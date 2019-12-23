Durham Rescue Mission gives 4K toys during Christmas feast

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) -- More than 2,300 people attended a Christmas feast at the Durham Rescue Mission on Monday.
Three hundred volunteers started prepping 75 hams and 110 turkeys at 5 p.m. Sunday, according to a statement from the mission.
"Their faces are so cute," 13-year-old volunteer Reece Fernandez said. "When they see their presents, they are so happy."
The organization served 2,101 meals and gave more than 4,000 toys to kids in attendance. The mission also gave 901 bags of clothing and 7,500 articles of warm winter clothing to families in need.
The Durham Rescue Mission will host an additional warm breakfast on Christmas morning.
