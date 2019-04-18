From Easter egg hunts to ALS Walk: Some things to do in the Triangle, Fayetteville this weekend

Join ABC11 in walking to fight ALS, enjoy a New Orleans-style festival or take part in one of the many Easter egg hunts happening in our area. Here's a round-up of what's happening in the Triangle and Fayetteville this weekend.
Walk to Defeat ALS, Saturday 9 a.m.
Join ABC11 in honoring the memory of Larry Stogner and others affected by Lou Gehrig's Disease. The walk will take place at Halifax Mall in Raleigh. You can also donate to the cause here.
20th Annual HerbFest, Friday-Sunday
Head out to downtown Wake Forest for the 20th year of HerbFest. A variety of vendors for those interested in gardening, cooking and a healthy lifestyle will be onsite with a large selection of herbs. Rain or shine.
Children's Day Festival of Cary, Saturday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
The festival at Fred G. Bond Park in Cary will feature more than 250 young performers from 22 groups. The day focuses on developing an appreciation for the multiple cultures in our area. International crafts and food trucks will also be available to enjoy.
French Market & Seafood Festival, Saturday 12-4 p.m.
Immerse yourself in New Orleans for an afternoon. Lafayette Village in Raleigh for a day filled with jazz music, art, shopping and seafood.
African-American Heritage Night at DBAP, Saturday
The Durham Bulls will take on the Gwinnet Stripers and honor African American heritage. All players will wear throwback uniforms with the number 42 to honor Jackie Robinson and local Negro League players.
Carriage Tours of Olde Fayetteville, Saturday 1-6 p.m.
45-minute tours of Olde Fayetteville are now available on certain weekends in the the Cool Spring District. The horse and carriage tour will cover Colonial, Revolutionary War Civil War history.
'Cuegrass Festival, Saturday 12-6 p.m.
The 11th Annual 'Cuegrass Festival will offer a day of Eastern NC barbecue, brews and bluegrass music. The proceeds from the downtown Raleigh event will go to SAFEchild and the BackPack Buddies Program, which helps provide Lacy and Hunter Elementary Schools with weekend meals and snacks.
Dino Egg Hunt, Friday-Sunday
Have a budding paleontologist in the family? Head to North Carolina Museum of Life and Science in Durham for a dinosaur egg hunt. Kids can explore the Dinosaur Trail, put together dino skeletons and excavate fossils.
Hop in the Park, Friday 6-10 p.m.
This free event has been going on for six years. Head to Festival Park in Fayetteville for continuous egg hunts, a sky-diving Easter bunny, inflatables, carnival rides, food, live music and more.
Easter Egg Hunt & Costume Contest for Dogs, Saturday 1 p.m.
The Hillsborough Police Department is hosting its fifth costume contest and egg hunt for dogs. Hillsborough K-9s Jet and Vader will be there. Eggs will be hidden throughout River Park and best costume gets a prize. Dogs must be on a leash and current on shots.
Easter Egg Hunt at The Burwell School, Saturday 1 p.m.
Children ages 7-12 can search the front lawn of the historic Burwell School site while kids 6 and under scavenge in the garden. The event is free but please bring your own basket. The Easter Bunny will be making an appearance.
Flashlight Egg Hunt, Saturday 8 p.m.
There are some egg hunts in our area for older kids too! Wilson Park in Carrboro is hosting an egg hunt in the dark. Ages 11-14 to welcome to bring flashlights and hunt for special prizes. Bring flashlight and basket. Pre-registration is required.
Wendell Egg Hunt, Sunday 10 a.m.
A free egg hunt will be held at the Wendell Community Center. 15,000 eggs will hidden for children 11 and under to find!
Easter Carriage Rides, Friday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
'Ride with Rabbit' during the Easter Bunny Carriage Rides through the streets of Downtown Fayetteville. The carriages will be fully decorated and driven by Mr. Big Ears. Each ride lasts 15-20 minutes.
Breakfast with the Bunny, Saturday 8 a.m. - noon
Ice cream for breakfast! That's right - Maple View Farm Ice Cream will have a special breakfast menu and and visit from Bunny!
SpringFest: Egg Hunt, Saturday & Sunday 12-4 p.m.
Celebrate all spring has to offer at Spring Haven Farm. Goats, baby pigs, horses and other animals will interact with kids. Children can dye Easter eggs and take a tractor ride to join in an egg hunt. Rain or shine.
