Fayetteville's Bicycle Man needs community's help after Florence

We are just 63 days from Christmas and Fayetteville's Bicycle Man needs your help more than ever to make Christmas dreams come true in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.Ann Mathis works tirelessly all year long to give away hundreds of bikes to families who can't afford them."But those kids really appreciate it and the whole point is they get to choose a bike they want themselves," said Mathis.Every year around Christmas, the Bicycle Man gives away hundreds of bikes to families who can't afford them. The community outreach project has about 700 bikes in its warehouse. That may sound like a lot but donations are still a little deflated."The financial impact is kind of bad because of Florence. I'm not getting as many monetary donations I usually get," Mathis said.The money pays for parts that volunteers need to repair used bikes. But this year, Florence created a need for more bikes in general."I think a lot of people lost a lot of stuff. And so you know just to be able to get something for the kids for Christmas is better than nothing," said Mathis.Mathis is asking for bikes that kindergarten-aged child would normally ride. Those bikes are usually around 10 and 12 inches.The annual bike giveaway is December 22.Mathis is hoping to collect 1,500 before then. In order for a child to receive a bike, he or she must be registered with their child's school through DSS. Families must bring their certificate from the school in order to receive the bike.