Dozens march for justice after man killed in Roxboro officer-involved shooting

"Yes, I'm hurt," said David Brooks Sr., father of David Brooks Jr. "Yes, I am disgusted with what has happened and what is going on around the globe, but can I stop it today? No."
Dozens marched from the Merritt Commons to the Roxboro Police Department and back. Their messages of injustice and police brutality could be heard echoing throughout the streets of downtown Roxboro. Saturday marked the second vigil held in memory of 45-year-old David Brooks. According to police, he was shot and killed by an officer Friday morning after receiving reports that an armed man "wearing a mask" was walking down the street holding a gun.
During the demonstration, David Brooks Sr. confronted a group of men who carried semiautomatic weapons and referred to themselves as members of the Black Panther Party.
"He wants to cuss and raise all this heck. I'm not dealing with that. I didn't ask for them to be here. He's here by his own choice," said Brooks. "He's not going to come here and corrupt people in this county. We have to live here."
Brooks' death comes nearly two months after George Floyd's death. The Roxboro Police Chief promised transparency on Friday evening and assured reporters that his department is fully cooperating with the SBI.
"Let me be clear. We will release information once it is available. We owe it to everyone involved: the family and community to provide factual information," said Roxboro Police Chief David Hess.
Brooks' father said he's waiting for the investigation to wrap up. He says David leaves behind an adult daughter.