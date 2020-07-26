vigil

Dozens march for justice after man killed in Roxboro officer-involved shooting

By
ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The family of David Brooks called for justice Saturday night during a vigil and peaceful demonstration. They believe Brooks was wrongfully killed by a Roxboro police officer Friday morning.

"Yes, I'm hurt," said David Brooks Sr., father of David Brooks Jr. "Yes, I am disgusted with what has happened and what is going on around the globe, but can I stop it today? No."



Dozens marched from the Merritt Commons to the Roxboro Police Department and back. Their messages of injustice and police brutality could be heard echoing throughout the streets of downtown Roxboro. Saturday marked the second vigil held in memory of 45-year-old David Brooks. According to police, he was shot and killed by an officer Friday morning after receiving reports that an armed man "wearing a mask" was walking down the street holding a gun.

RELATED: Man injured in officer-involved shooting outside Roxboro Dollar General has died, police say
EMBED More News Videos

A man has died after being shot by police near a Dollar General store in Roxboro around noon on Friday.



During the demonstration, David Brooks Sr. confronted a group of men who carried semiautomatic weapons and referred to themselves as members of the Black Panther Party.


"He wants to cuss and raise all this heck. I'm not dealing with that. I didn't ask for them to be here. He's here by his own choice," said Brooks. "He's not going to come here and corrupt people in this county. We have to live here."
Brooks' death comes nearly two months after George Floyd's death. The Roxboro Police Chief promised transparency on Friday evening and assured reporters that his department is fully cooperating with the SBI.

"Let me be clear. We will release information once it is available. We owe it to everyone involved: the family and community to provide factual information," said Roxboro Police Chief David Hess.

Brooks' father said he's waiting for the investigation to wrap up. He says David leaves behind an adult daughter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsroxboroperson countyblack lives matterfatal shootingofficer involved shootingshootingvigilperson county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VIGIL
Community mourns loss of 12-year-old killed in Durham shooting
Durham candlelight vigil honors Vanessa Guillen, Breonna Taylor
Dozens gather for another night of peaceful protests in Raleigh
Black Wake County judges pray for a better judicial system
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 injured in southern downtown Raleigh shooting, police say
2nd $1,200 stimulus check would come in August, Mnuchin says
Regis Philbin, legendary TV personality, dies at 88
Hurricane Hanna makes landfall on Texas' Padre Island
2 building fronts in downtown Selma collapse
Long line surrounds Durham church as it offers COVID-19 tests
COVID-19 LATEST: NC reports 2,097 new cases, 32 more deaths
Show More
Lumberton PD release surveillance photos from Family Dollar shooting
Canes finish last practice at PNC before departing for Toronto
Moped driver airlifted after car crash in Lillington
Heat Index Values Returning Above 100
Man injured in shooting at Raleigh hotel
More TOP STORIES News