Raleigh non-profit groups feed families shut in during COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The coronavirus pandemic is bringing a lot of fear and anxiety to many, but it's also showing us the most humane and generous acts that we're all capable of.Bridge the Gap Mission and Carolina Cares are Raleigh-based non-profit groups that are coming to neighborhoods to help feed families.Group representatives said they've been feeding the elderly and children during this crisis by packing lunches and delivering them to families who are quarantined at home.The group says they've also gotten food trucks to pull up to those neighborhoods that need food.Shout out to Anna, Molly, Kelli, Katt, Jackie, Ashley and others in the group for their spirit during a tumultuous time!