Harlem Globetrotters show off moves, spread message of love at Fort Bragg

The Harlem Globetrotters are hitting the road to spread a message of love and acceptance.
One of the Globetrotters' star players, Hops Pearce, stopped by Fort Bragg for a special meet and greet on Thursday.
Hops stopped by the base to show off his roundball skills and spread a message against bullying to the kids on base.
"We are all kids at one point and so we understand the feeling of being star-struck," Pearce said. "To be in that position now is a very important responsibility to be sure that I'm teaching them the right things and representing the right message."
The Globetrotters will play a game at the Fayetteville Crown Coliseum on March 25.
