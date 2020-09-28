Community & Events

'Biggest parade in town history' planned for Clayton firefighter Jason Dean after losing month-long battle to COVID-19

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The town of Clayton will host a day of remembrance for Clayton Deputy Fire Chief Jason Dean, who died from COVID-19 complications last week.

Clayton officials say the town's fire department has "essentially planned the biggest parade in town history," to remember their fallen colleague on Monday. A 13-mile procession of fire and emergency vehicles will start at 8:30 a.m. More than 500 firefighters and first responders from across the state are expected to come with hundreds of fire trucks and emergency vehicles.

The town's fire team sounded a ceremonial old fire siren Friday morning in honor of Dean, who battled COVID-19 for more than a month.

The parade starts at McLaurin Funeral Home and proceed down US Business 70 to Powhatan Road to NC 42 East to Main Street and then return to Clayton Fire Station One, where Dean worked out of. Following the processional, Dean will then be carried inside the bay of Fire Station One, at 325 W. Horne Street. From 10 a.m. to Noon, the public can walk through the bay to pay their respects.

Jason Dean was a 20-year veteran of the Clayton Fire Department and died after a month-long battle with COVID-19.



"The Clayton Fire Department and the Dean family can't say enough about how much they have appreciated the community's support and prayers in the past few weeks," a statement from the town read. Donations can be made to the Clayton Firefighters Association (PO Box 155, Clayton, NC 27528)

Dean was 42 years old and a 20-year-veteran of the department. Friends said Dean '"helped re-imagine training" and had a big role in bringing a rescue operation to Clayton. A private burial service will be held for family, friends and local first responders.

In August, the town reported that 17 of its firefighters tested positive for COVID-19, several of whom were hospitalized.
