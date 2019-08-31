Hundreds march against hate in Hillsborough one week after KKK rally outside courthouse

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of people took the the streets in Hillsborough Saturday to march against hate. This comes one week after the KKK showed up unannounced outside the Orange County Courthouse.
"A March against White Supremacy" started at the Margaret Lane Cemetery and moved to the courthouse downtown.
Last week, members of the Ku Klux Klan gathered outside the courthouse.
The members were part of the 'Loyal White Knights' out of Rockingham County.
Counter-protesters then staged themselves in front of the KKK and across the street.
Hillsborough Mayor Tom Stevens said the response last week to the KKK showing up announced showed what his town is all about.
"Hillsborough is the kind of community of people of what's right about small-town America," Mayor Stevens said. "That means we have to be dealing with some of these issues and some of these hateful messages that are not just in Hillsborough but we have to deal with in communities across America."
