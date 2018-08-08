Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned

5116 N. Roxboro Road, Durham



1273 W. Maynard Road, Cary





940 US 64 Hwy., Apex



1802 North Point Drive, Durham



1371 E. Broad Street, Fuquay-Varina.

202 W. NC Hwy 54, Durham



3457 Hillsborough Rd., Durham



Kroger is closing its 10 remaining stores in the Raleigh-Durham area Saturday, Aug.11, which is earlier than planned.The stores will close at 8 p.m. due to products selling faster than expected, said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger's Mid-Atlantic Division.Associates will be provided the opportunity to work through Aug. 14.Kroger will continue to operate five pharmacies and four fuel centers through noon on August 14.The pharmacies are:Locations of the four fuel centers that will remain open through noon, Aug. 14:*Video attached to story is from a previous article*