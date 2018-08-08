COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned

The grocery store chain is closing three more stores earlier than announced.

Kroger is closing its 10 remaining stores in the Raleigh-Durham area Saturday, Aug.11, which is earlier than planned.

The stores will close at 8 p.m. due to products selling faster than expected, said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger's Mid-Atlantic Division.

Associates will be provided the opportunity to work through Aug. 14.

Kroger will continue to operate five pharmacies and four fuel centers through noon on August 14.

The pharmacies are:
  • 5116 N. Roxboro Road, Durham

  • 1273 W. Maynard Road, Cary


  • 940 US 64 Hwy., Apex

  • 1802 North Point Drive, Durham

  • 1371 E. Broad Street, Fuquay-Varina.


Locations of the four fuel centers that will remain open through noon, Aug. 14:
  • 202 W. NC Hwy 54, Durham

  • 3457 Hillsborough Rd., Durham

  • 5116 N. Roxboro Road, Durham

  • 1371 E. Broad St., Fuquay-Varina


