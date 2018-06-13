Kroger closing all 14 stores in Raleigh, Durham

Kroger announced Wednesday it will be closing all 14 stores in Raleigh and Durham mid-August."After a thorough evaluation of the market for a significant time period, we have decided to close our stores in the highly competitive Raleigh-Durham market," said Jerry Clontz, president of the Mid-Atlantic Division of Kroger."Many retail analysts say the Raleigh-Durham market is overstored," said Clontz.According to a statement by Kroger, 1,500 jobs will be impacted, with more than half of them being part-time."We're making every effort to assist our associates in finding employment," said Clontz. "We will offer job fairs and job placement services to associates. Our associates also have access to our employee assistance programs to help them manage through this process."It has also been announced that Harris Teeter entered into an agreement with Kroger to buy eight of the Raleigh-Durham locations.The Kroger locations Harris Teeter will purchase include:-Kroger Store 331 located at 202 NC Hwy. 4 in Durham, N.C. The pharmacy at this location will be closed for remodel; prescriptions will be transferred to Hope Valley Commons Harris Teeter at 1125 West NC 54 Hwy. in Durham, N.C.-Kroger Store 332 located at 3457 Hillsborough Rd. in Durham, N.C. The pharmacy at this location will be closed for remodel; prescriptions will be transferred to Erwin Square Harris Teeter at 2107 Hillsborough Rd. in Durham, N.C.-Kroger Store 337 located at 5116 N. Roxboro Rd. in Durham, N.C. The pharmacy at this location will remain open during remodel.-Kroger Store 342 located at 1273 NW Maynard Rd. in Cary, N.C. The pharmacy at this location will remain open during remodel.-Kroger Store 354 located at 8345 Creedmoor Rd. in Raleigh, N.C. The pharmacy at this location will be closed for remodel; prescriptions will be transferred to Creedmoor Road Harris Teeter at 2051 W. Millbrook Rd. in Raleigh, N.C.-Kroger Store 357 located at 940 US Highway 64 W. in Apex, N.C. The pharmacy at this location will remain open during remodel.-Kroger Store 366 located at 1802 North Pointe Dr. in Durham, N.C. The pharmacy at this location will remain open during remodel.-Kroger Store 371 located at 1371 E. Broad St. in Fuquay-Varina, N.C. The pharmacy at this location will remain open during remodel.The purchase is expected to be complete in Aug. 2018.Food Lion and Crunch Fitness are also under contract for one store each.